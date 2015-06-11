There's Only One Day Left to Vote for the Independent Handbag Designer Awards!

Have you cast your vote yet? Well, don't wait another second because there's only one day left before the polls close! The 9th Annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards, sponsored by Handbag Designer 101, are happening next week, and there's one very special category that needs your help: The InStyle Audience Fan Favorite Award. Click here to see all the finalists' bags, then vote for your favorite at InStyle.com/handbag-poll.

Categories include the Trina Turk Best Student Made, the Bernina Best Handmade, the Klean Kanteen Best Green, the Fashion 4 Development Most Socially Responsible, the EVINE Live Best in Overall Style and Design, the Distinctly Denim by Guess, the Stand Out & Look Great Work Bag by Moo, and the Mary Kay Most Irresistible Makeup Bag.

The designer whose bag gets the most votes will be honored with a very special award, the InStyle.com Audience Fan Favorite, on June 17 in New York City at a ceremony honoring this year's Iconoclast recipient, Rebecca Minkoff. So go ahead, get clicking—and don't forget to share your pick on your social network!

