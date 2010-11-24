Volunteers to Be Invited to Royal Wedding

Nov 24, 2010

Giving all of Britain more reason to celebrate, Prince William's private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, said yesterday, "Prince William and Catherine have made it very clear that they wish everybody to be able to enjoy the day with them." Quite fitting for the son of Diana, the “People’s Princess.” Prince William and his bride-to-be are expected to invite volunteers from their favorite charities to their April 29 wedding. Those charities include Centrepoint, which aids young homeless people, and Starlight, a British charity similar to Make a Wish.

