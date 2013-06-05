Learn How to Get Shakira's Two Hairstyles from this Week's The Voice

It was a sensational week for The Voice powerhouse Sasha Allen, who wowed the coaches with her spot-on vocals. It was fitting then that her coach Shakira went for a matching glam look for the live performances on Monday, and we caught up with her hairstylist Kim Kimble for the inside scoop. "Shakira’s outfit had a '50s feel, so I thought the hair would complement her look," Kimble told InStyle.com said of creating a look to match the judge's Amen ensemble. After setting Shakira’s strands into loose waves, Kimble pulled it all over one shoulder securing the sleek side with a bit of styling wax and bobby pins. "The wax will just help flatten any flyaways and the bobby pins help keep the hair contained to one end," said Kimble. (Insider tip: Use bobby pins in the same shade as your hair color so they’ll be easily camouflaged.) For the results show, Shakira went back to a pin-straight style. To achieve the look: "Take small sections and run a comb through it first, then follow with a flat iron," Kimble explained. "That’ll ensure that you don’t miss any stray pieces." Dab shine serum on the ends to add shine and smoothness.

— Sheryl George