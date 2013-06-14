The Voice Exclusive Video: How to Get Three Sexy Hairstyles Seen on the Show

There is so much behind-the-scenes action that goes on before any contestant ever steps on stage at The Voice, and we're revealing part of the secrets right here. Hair Department Head Shawn Finch is responsible for creating the sexy styles the contestants wear while their belting out their tunes. In this exclusive video, he reveals how to get the three most popular looks and tests the styles on Voice correspondent Christina Milian, including: (1) Retro Waves, "a sultry, Veronica Lake look," says Finch; (2) Victory Rolls, "very vintage, very old-school," he says; and (3) Spray-On Color, "to add some art to your hair," a style he tried on past Voice winner, Cassadee Pope. Watch the whole video below, and follow Finch @shawnfinchhair to get more updates about The Voice hairstyles.

Plus, get the inside scoop on Shakira’s fashions on The Voice!

