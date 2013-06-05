The Voice Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive: Meet the Woman Behind the Contestants' Stage Looks

The Voice may be all about showcasing vocal talent, but there's someone behind the scenes who's helping finalists Sasha Allen and Michelle Chamuel look like the music superstars they are week after week. Enter Ingrid Allen, the show's stylist, who develops looks for each contestant for every scenario. The Voice gave InStyle.com the exclusive first look behind Allen's world, including how she customizes looks, in this exclusive video (scroll down to watch). "I don't think of myself as the expert," Allen says in the clip. "I think of myself as someone with a lot of resources." Watch the whole video below, and follow Allen @ingohere to get more updates about The Voice fashion.

