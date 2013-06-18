The Voice's Danielle Bradbury Loves Jovani! Just Like Miranda Lambert

Fashion déjà vu! The Voice contestant Danielle Bradbery isn’t only taking vocal advice from Blake Shelton, she’s taking fashion inspiration from his wife, Miranda Lambert. The finalist chose a silver beaded strapless dress by Jovani when she took the stage to belt out her defining song, “Maybe It Was Memphis” by Pam Tillis during last night's show. The label is one of Lambert’s go-tos for stage costumes. Case in point: The sparkling fringed design made us recall the intricately-adorned Jovani dress that Lambert donned for her Grammy’s performance, shown here. Want to channel rising country-star Bradbury and role model Miranda? Click over to jovani.com to see where you can score the beaded number. (Cowboy boots sold separately.) Tune in to the season finale of The Voice to see if Danielle wins it all at 9/8c on NBC.

