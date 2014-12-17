The Voice Crowns Its Season 7 Winner: Find Out Who Took Home the Title

The friendly rivalry between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton kicked into high gear during the Season 7 finale of The Voice on Tuesday night. While Team Adam seemed like the safe bet, with a whopping three out of four finalists, it was Team Blake FTW with seasoned country crooner Craig Wayne Boyd taking home the trophy at the tail end of the two-hour finale.

On hand to inspire and console also-rans Damien Lawson (fourth place), Chris Jamison (third place),and runner-up Matt McAndrew: Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson, who finished seventh on the third season of American Idol before launching into superstardom. The Dreamgirls dynamo, leaving little to the imagination in a microscopic shiny dress, performed alongside Lawson during the show.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Hudson's 10 Best Looks Ever

Fellow performer Bruno Mars also hit the stage with a memorable look: a hair full of curlers. Judge Gwen Stefani opted for decidedly different hair flair, a blinged-out hairpin.

Watch the new champion, Craig Wayne Boyd, get crowned and Bruno Mars's hair-raising performance below: