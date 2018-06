Celebrities sparkled at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards! Newlywed Kim Kardashian (center) hit the black carpet in a floor-sweeping Kaufman Franco gown with a plunging neckline, while Demi Lovato (left) and Victoria Justice (right) took the trend to new heights in gunmetal and platinum mini dresses by Mandalay and Theia. Click "See the Photos" for all the looks from the VMAs!