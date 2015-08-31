See the Best Backstage Instagrams from the 2015 Video Music Awards

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards featured no shortage of outrageous and memorable on-stage moments, from Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift's insane opening performance to Kanye West's announcement that he's running for president. But, as it turns out, what went down backstage may have been more fun that what we saw on camera. Mariska Hargitay snapped several photos of herself with Swift and her girl gang (including the one above), making us completely rethink our definition of #squadgirls, while host Miley Cyrus gave us a peek at what she was doing backstage during the show (sleeping) and after the show (celebrating). But they weren't the only ones letting us in on the behind-the-scenes action—keep reading to see the best backstage Instagrams from the 2015 VMAs:
Mariska Hargitay:
Brooklyn Beckham:
Vanessa Hudgens:
Bella Thorne:
Selena Gomez:
Mariska Hargitay:
Pharrell Williams:
Rita Ora:
Miley Cyrus:
Nicki Minaj:
Demi Lovato:
Kelly Osbourne:
Gigi Hadid:
Mariska Hargitay:
Bella Thorne:
Lily Aldridge:
RELATED: See All the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2015 VMAs