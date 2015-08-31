See the Best Backstage Instagrams from the 2015 Video Music Awards

Instagram/therealmariskahargitay
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 31, 2015 @ 11:30 am

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards featured no shortage of outrageous and memorable on-stage moments, from Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift's insane opening performance to Kanye West's announcement that he's running for president. But, as it turns out, what went down backstage may have been more fun that what we saw on camera. Mariska Hargitay snapped several photos of herself with Swift and her girl gang (including the one above), making us completely rethink our definition of #squadgirls, while host Miley Cyrus gave us a peek at what she was doing backstage during the show (sleeping) and after the show (celebrating). But they weren't the only ones letting us in on the behind-the-scenes action—keep reading to see the best backstage Instagrams from the 2015 VMAs:

Mariska Hargitay:

Elevator work.. #ElevatorSelfie #GoingUp #AllAboard #VMAs

A photo posted by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

Brooklyn Beckham:

What shall I wear.. #vma2015 @ralphlauren

A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on

Vanessa Hudgens:

Getting ready for the #VMAs with @stellahudgens! @Verizon #WhyNotWednesday

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Bella Thorne:

Seeing stars #JeremyScott #VMAAfterParty #Moschino

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Selena Gomez:

Mariska Hargitay:

Pharrell Williams:

WHAT'RE THOOOOOOSE 🐊🐊 @chanelofficial #VMAs

A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

Rita Ora:

Miley Cyrus:

Celebrating with sissy joe @brandicyrus

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Nicki Minaj:

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Demi Lovato:

This is my new friend Pharrell.. Nice to meet you too!! ✌🏼️ #VMAs

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Kelly Osbourne:

Quenching my thirst with @stellamaxwell #Secrets #NoneOfYourBusinessVictoria

A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on

Gigi Hadid:

Tonight's details.. #VMAs

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Mariska Hargitay:

#LadiesNightOut #NoBadBloodHere #MadLove #GoTaylorGo #SwiftSupport #VMAs

A photo posted by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

Bella Thorne:

It takes a village #vmas #TinkStyle #sponsored

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Lily Aldridge:

💋💋💋

A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

