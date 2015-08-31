See the Best Backstage Instagrams from the 2015 Video Music Awards

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards featured no shortage of outrageous and memorable on-stage moments, from Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift's insane opening performance to Kanye West's announcement that he's running for president. But, as it turns out, what went down backstage may have been more fun that what we saw on camera. Mariska Hargitay snapped several photos of herself with Swift and her girl gang (including the one above), making us completely rethink our definition of #squadgirls, while host Miley Cyrus gave us a peek at what she was doing backstage during the show (sleeping) and after the show (celebrating). But they weren't the only ones letting us in on the behind-the-scenes action—keep reading to see the best backstage Instagrams from the 2015 VMAs:

Mariska Hargitay:

Elevator work.. #ElevatorSelfie #GoingUp #AllAboard #VMAs A photo posted by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Aug 30, 2015 at 4:38pm PDT

Brooklyn Beckham:

What shall I wear.. #vma2015 @ralphlauren A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 30, 2015 at 3:50pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens:

Getting ready for the #VMAs with @stellahudgens! @Verizon #WhyNotWednesday A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 30, 2015 at 2:45pm PDT

Bella Thorne:

Seeing stars #JeremyScott #VMAAfterParty #Moschino A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 30, 2015 at 9:28pm PDT

Selena Gomez:

Wouldn't have it any other way! SHE WON!! Vid of the YEAR! So proud of all the ladies! That's what it's truly about! A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 30, 2015 at 8:40pm PDT

Mariska Hargitay:

My girl @TaylorSwift. She won! So glad to be there with the #GirlSquad tonight to represent and watch you win! You earned it. #JusticeIsServed #BadBlood #BestVid #MadLove #JusticeAndCatastrophe A photo posted by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Aug 30, 2015 at 8:55pm PDT

Pharrell Williams:

WHAT'RE THOOOOOOSE 🐊🐊 @chanelofficial #VMAs A photo posted by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Aug 30, 2015 at 5:44pm PDT

Rita Ora:

When you have a moment to yourself so you have a little boogie #VMA @verawanggang thank you foru custom dress!! #wangGang A video posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Aug 30, 2015 at 7:28pm PDT

Miley Cyrus:

Celebrating with sissy joe @brandicyrus A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 31, 2015 at 1:26am PDT

Nicki Minaj:

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 30, 2015 at 8:39pm PDT

Demi Lovato:

This is my new friend Pharrell.. Nice to meet you too!! ✌🏼️ #VMAs A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 30, 2015 at 8:41pm PDT

Kelly Osbourne:

Quenching my thirst with @stellamaxwell #Secrets #NoneOfYourBusinessVictoria A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 30, 2015 at 9:04pm PDT

Gigi Hadid:

Tonight's details.. #VMAs A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 30, 2015 at 10:15pm PDT

Mariska Hargitay:

#LadiesNightOut #NoBadBloodHere #MadLove #GoTaylorGo #SwiftSupport #VMAs A photo posted by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Aug 30, 2015 at 7:14pm PDT

Bella Thorne:

It takes a village #vmas #TinkStyle #sponsored A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 30, 2015 at 4:00pm PDT

Lily Aldridge:

💋💋💋 A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 31, 2015 at 12:17am PDT

