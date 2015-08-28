VMAs 2015: No, Jeremy Scott Did Not Design Nipple Pasties for Miley Cyrus

Jeremy Scott is heavily involved in designing elements of the MTV Video Music Awards this year, from the Moonman makeover to the red carpet itself. With his influence on the show, we can only predict that many of the stars attending will be wearing a piece from his Jeremy Scott or Moschino collections. We asked him this when we caught up with him yesterday to talk all things VMAs at his Los Angeles design studio. The answer: “I think we’re going to see a hefty dose of Jeremy Scott.” Score!

Sunday’s red carpet very well may be a full-on Jeremy Scott fashion show. We hear rumblings that one *major* model is having a fitting and a lead singer of a giant global group has an outfit—and that’s just a few. “There are a lot of possibilities,” Scott hinted. “It’s always hard to say until people hit the red carpet, but there are a lot of strong contenders.”

RELATED: The VMAs 2015 Red Carpet: Why We Can't Wait for the Outrageous Outfit Parade

One person we can definitely expect in one of his looks? Host Miley Cyrus. The pop star is a close friend of the designer, and he said he loaned her a bunch of pieces for Sunday’s show. “She has a few options, including some things that have not yet been seen, some things that have been seen, some things that were specially made,” he said. “So we’ll see!” Will she have custom-made Jeremy Scott pasties, we wondered? “No,” he said with a laugh. “She already has plenty of those. Every time I am at her house, there are new ones.”

As for his BFF Katy Perry, she will not be in one of his looks because she will not be there, unfortunately. “I feel like I’m spoiling Christmas by telling you that,” he said, though he assured, plenty of his other friends will be there. “I can’t wait to see everyone,” he said. Neither can we.

The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards air Sunday Aug. 30. The red carpet action starts at 6:30 p.m. EST, the pre-show airs at 8 p.m. EST, and the actual event kicks off at 9 p.m. EST. Follow InStyle on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and online at InStyle.com to get all of the up-to-the-minute updates.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus's 7 Most Memorable Awards Show Moments