9 Things We Can’t Wait to See at This Year’s Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards may not be the most esteemed award show in the universe, but they certainly are the most fun to watch. Every year, MTV tries to outdo itself with crazy antics, and 2015’s lineup is starting to sound like it’s going to be pretty epic. MTV just confirmed this morning that Britney Spears, John Legend, Rebel Wilson, Empire’s Jussie Smollett, Rita Ora, Kylie Jenner, Bruno Mars, and Fifth Harmony will attend, and that’s on top of an already amazing list of performers and nominees that will be in the audience. But there are so many more things to look forward to for Sunday’s show. Here are nine things we can’t wait to see.

Freaking Miley Cyrus.

The pop star who twerked herself silly at the VMAs two years ago has been tapped as this year’s host, and we can’t wait to find out what she does to create another lasting pop culture moment on Sunday. Her psychedelic aesthetic and affinity for nipple pasties has us guessing that she’ll create a world all her own on stage.

@justinbieber #2days #whatdoyoumean 💖C U SUNDAY @ da VMAzzz!!!💖 custom JB pig cape!!! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 26, 2015 at 8:17pm PDT

The Pre-Show Is Shaping Up to Be as Good as the Real Show

Usually the pre-show is a wannabe version of the main show, but this year it actually sounds quite mega. First, Kelly Osbourne is hosting, and she’s a doll. Nick Jonas is performing “Levels” for the first time. Walk the Moon is busting out its song of the summer with “Shut Up and Dance.” And Taylor Swift is revealing her “Wildest Dreams” music video featuring the very hot Scott Eastwood. Plus, there’s the outrageous fashion show that is sure to happen because, well, it’s the VMAs.

What was your favorite past @taylorswift #VMAs look? 💁🏼 A photo posted by MTV (@mtv) on Aug 27, 2015 at 5:21pm PDT

Plus, There Will Be a Puppy Fashion Show

MTV sent out a press release announcing the performers, presenters, and attendees. Buried in the bottom was this line: “Fans are sure to get a total case of the ‘feels’ when they catch the red carpet puppies that’ll be sporting some of the most iconic looks from past VMA attendees. That’s right, live puppies in cute outfits!” Best. Idea. Ever. Fingers crossed for a doggy in Rose McGowan’s black string dress or Lil Kim’s purple jumpsuit and pasty!

Nicki Minaj’s Opening Performance

The rapper is NOT happy about her omission from the Video of the Year category, but MTV may have redeemed itself by appointing her to open the show (a very major compliment). It’s a big deal because the opening number is supposed to set the tone for the rest of the event. What will she do to blow us away?

It’s Basically a Mega-Concert

Almost everyone who tops the music charts will be performing during the show, including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd (for his first televised performance of “I Can’t Feel My Face”), Pharrell Williams, Demi Lovato, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Tori Kelly, A$AP Rocky, and Twenty One Pilots. We’re not sure who we’re looking forward to most because they all have their must-see qualities. And that’s a good thing.

❎ TWO. DAYS.❎ Sunday at 9/8c A video posted by MTV (@mtv) on Aug 28, 2015 at 8:59am PDT

Kanye Has a Platform to Rant

Kanye West will be given the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, an honor previously bestowed upon Britney Spears and Beyoncé. Given how many lasting pop culture moments he’s created for the show already—who can forget “Imma let you finish”?—we can only expect him to deliver another epic Kanye-ism on Sunday, too.

PDA from Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

Swift is nominated for nine awards, including Video of the Year and Best Female Video, and if she wins, we could very well witness a big thank you Calvin moment speech. Especially now that her PDA for her lovaaaa is becoming more and more prevalent. Earlier this week, she mouthed the words “I love you” to him at a Staples Center performance, and recently, they haven’t been shy about posting pix of each other on social media (some with swan props) and holding hands in public. We actually think they’re even going to walk the red carpet together, which would be a major move in their relationship.

FKA Twigs Spottings

The Best New Artist nominee arguably has the most interesting fashion of any of the nominees—and it’s a look she’s created all on her own. Whereas other artists look like they’ve gone to the Image Factory to get their style, she’s carved out a look that feels totally unique and fantastically authentic. We can’t wait to see what she wears to the VMAs, and of course, her accessory of choice, fiancé Robert Pattinson.

Finally, We’ll Be There!

We’re going to be reporting live from the red carpet stationed alongside the one-and-only Jeremy Scott, who is responsible for the Moonman’s Technicolor new look. Meet you there? Cool. The 2015 MTV Video Music Awards air Sunday Aug. 30. The red carpet action starts at 6:30 p.m. EST, the pre-show airs at 8 p.m. EST, and the actual event kicks off at 9 p.m. EST. Follow InStyle on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and online at InStyle.com to get all of the up-to-the-minute updates.

HERES A SHOT OF ME W MY MOON MAN TODAY IN FRONT OF THE #VMA SET DURING REHEARSALS ! THE SHOW IS GONNA BE LIT ! #SUNDAY #NIGHT #MTV A photo posted by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on Aug 27, 2015 at 7:52pm PDT

