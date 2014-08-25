VMA Fashion Trend: Nicki Minaj, Michelle Williams, Charli XCX Went Wild for Animal Prints

At this point, bold and outrageous fashions at the MTV Video Music Awards are pretty much the norm. And last night's styles were no exception. There were scandalous cut-outs, itty-bitty black bandeaus, and micro playsuits.

But here is where things got really wild: Nicki Minaj gave her killer red carpet style a venomous bite—she channeled her hit song "Anaconda" in a glittery snakeskin-print Saint Laurent mini with Saint Laurent pumps. Singer Michelle Williams, too, turned to the jungle for inspiration and delivered a sexy-chic look in a giraffe-print Roberto Cavalli dress with a plunging down-to-there neckline and an up-to-there slit. And lastly, British singer-songwriter Charli XCX epitomized "fierce" in a tiger-striped catsuit.

Muted animal prints (think: soft spots and scales washed creamy white or misty gray) may be a trend for fall, but we think the musical trio's blatant display of the wild is spot-on nonetheless.

