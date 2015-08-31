Master the Slicked-Back Hair Trend from the 2015 MTV VMAs

Forget the side or center part debate, the backwards swoop—excluding Justin Bieber's diagonal take—was the hottest hair trend at last night's MTV VMAs, with Demi Lovato, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid each showcasing smooth, swept-back strands. While Lovato and Kardashian each tried out a wet effect, Hadid's layers were worn loose and touchable, with extra volume at the crown. For Kim's look in particular, her hairstylist Michael Silva drew inspiration from the idea of the "Balmain Girl" to craft her look. "She perfectly captures strong, graphic, and modern glamour," he says.

RELATED: How to DIY the VMAs Best Beauty Looks

On damp hair, Silva used a cocktail of Moroccanoil Treatment Light ($43; moroccanoil.com) with the Volumizing Mousse ($28; moroccanoil.com) and the Styling Gel ($20; moroccanoil.com) from root to tip, then used a flat boar bristle brush in conjunction with a hair dryer to impart a smooth texture. He followed with a quick pass of the flat iron to lock in the bone-straight appearance, then misted each section with the Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray ($28; moroccanoil.com) for added dimension. With the same brush, he combed the star's hair back toward the nape of her neck, and finished with a veil of the Luminous Hairspray ($23; moroccanoil.com).

Related Video: We're Obsessed With Carol's Daughter Styling Cream

PHOTOS: What Everyone Wore to the 2015 VMAs