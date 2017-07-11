Vivien Leigh's Gone with the Wind Script Is Up for Auction

If you're a fan of Old Hollywood glamor, you won't want to miss a massive 250-plus lot auction happening soon.

The Sotheby's will be auctioning off items from Vivien Leigh's personal collection, including her original Gone With the Wind script, which is worth an estimated $3,200 to $4,500.

The auction also includes Leigh's copy of the novel and a poem from author Margaret Mitchell inscribed inside. Leigh won an Academy Award for her role as Scarlett O'Hara.

Getty

But if you know Leigh best for playing Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire, another item might catch your interest. The wig Leigh wore during the movie is being auctioned off for an estimated $500 to $770.

"Fifty years on from her death, this sale opens the door into Vivien’s private world, allowing us a privileged and fascinating glimpse into a world that otherwise only her closest friends could ever have known," said Harry Dalmeny, the Sotheby's U.K. chairman to WWD.

Leigh's grandchildren are selling the collection and this isn't the first time they've made such pieces available to the public. In 2013, they sold Leigh's archive to the Victoria & Albert Museum.

The auction will take place on Sept. 26 in London.