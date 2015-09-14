Want to Look Flawless Like Kendall Jenner at  #NYFW? Try These Vitamins Now

It’s difficult not to be envious of the gorgeous Kendall Jenner, especially during her latest runway struts at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And although we’d like to think the model (and 2015 InStyle Social Media Awards Runway Rockstar and Trendiest Teen Queen nominee—vote for her here) woke up like that, believe it or not, she fully prepped for the week full of fashion shows.

Courtesy

How exactly was Jenner able to sport her voluminous curls, radiant skin and head-turning manis so effortlessly? She owes a lot of it to Hum Nutrition Runway Ready Supplements ($35; humnutrition.com), an innovative vitamin that she religiously took the 30 days leading up to the main event. The vitamins (which are conveniently individually packed) are a blend of HUM’s Red Carpet and Killer Nails formulas. Talk about a beauty must-have? The two formulas combine to grant glamorous and longer hair, glowing skin and stronger nails and hair. The best part? The vitamins are nutritionist recommended and are formulated without GMOs or artificial ingredients—the perfect supplement to any healthy diet.

Luckily, looking like Kendall Jenner off the runway is totally possible. Simply take one of these vitamins per day for remarkable results.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Shows Us Just How Hectic New York Fashion Week Can Get