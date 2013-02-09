Virtual Hairstyles You'll Love: Try on Oz Looks From InStyle's March Cover!

Michelangelo Di Battista
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 09, 2013 @ 9:30 am

Our March cover was a triple-threat, with all three ladies of Oz: The Great and Powerful showcasing their perfectly-styled strands. We added each of their hairstyles to our Hollywood Makeover Tool so you can see what you'd look like in Rachel Weisz’s soft layers, Mila Kunis’s defined wave, or Michelle Williams’s platinum pixie—no sorcery required! Simply upload your picture, then share your favorite look with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to see what they think. Click the box below to start, and be sure to pick up a copy of our March issueor download it on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tabletavailable now!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!