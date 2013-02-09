Virtual Hairstyles You'll Love: Try on Oz Looks From InStyle's March Cover!

Michelangelo Di Battista
Our March cover was a triple-threat, with all three ladies of Oz: The Great and Powerful showcasing their perfectly-styled strands. We added each of their hairstyles to our Hollywood Makeover Tool so you can see what you'd look like in Rachel Weisz’s soft layers, Mila Kunis’s defined wave, or Michelle Williams’s platinum pixie—no sorcery required! Simply upload your picture, then share your favorite look with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to see what they think. Click the box below to start, and be sure to pick up a copy of our March issue—or download it on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet—available now!