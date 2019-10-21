Prince Andrew Was Accused of Having an Orgy with Underage Girls

Image zoom Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prince Andrew is continuing to be named in the scandal of accused pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday, the Times of London reported that more details about the Duke of York's involvement in the scandal have come to light in The Prince and the Paedophile, a new documentary set to air on Monday night on Channel 4 in the U.K.

The documentary examines the claims of one of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Guiffre, who says she was forced to have sex with Epstein and Prince Andrew on Epstein's Caribbean island.

"The third time I had sex with Andy was in an orgy on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. I was around 18 at the time,” she wrote in evidence to a Florida court in 2015. “Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls and I had sex together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English. Epstein laughed about the fact they couldn’t really communicate, saying that they are the ‘easiest’ girls to get along with."

Guiffre previously called on Prince Andrew directly to address his alleged role in the scandal.

“He knows what he’s done and he can attest to that,” she said when asked about Prince Andrew. “He knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it.”

The Duke of York and Buckingham Palace have repeatedly denied any involvement on his part. In his statement in August, he said that he did not “see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to [the] arrest and conviction” of Epstein.