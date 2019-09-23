Viola Davis Changed into Sneakers at the Emmys and the Internet Lost It

If you think awards shows are long, remember that you're in the comfort of your own home watching the three-hour-long production. For the people who actually have to attend, there's prep, the red carpet pre-show, and then the actual show. All that time spent idling and preening may be why Viola Davis decided to skip out on the strappy sky-high heels and wear a pair of sneakers while presenting the Emmys. (She changed out of her Stuart Weitzman heels, which she wore on the carpet.)

Cameras caught Davis's footwear while she strode up to the microphone, giving viewers a glimpse of her metallic platform New Balance sneakers. Not your usual dad shoe, but a definite fashion moment that didn't go unnoticed. Fans loved the footwear choice and poured on the praise with tweets of support.

QUEEN 👏 MOVE 👏 @violadavis just took the #Emmys stage in sneaker like a boss. pic.twitter.com/OXq98kXCMp — Access (@accessonline) September 23, 2019

VIOLA DAVIS WEARING PLATFORM SNEAKERS UNDER HER GOWN IS MY SEXUAL ORIENTATION. #EMMYS — Tina Wargo 🚺 (@tinawargz) September 23, 2019

Viola Davis is wearing metallic silver platform sneakers with her absolutely killer gown — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) September 23, 2019

I love that Viola Davis is wearing sneakers right now #Emmys2019 #Emmys — Dory Jackson (@dory_jackson) September 23, 2019

Me when I saw @violadavis wearing sneakers with that beautiful dress!!! #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/0F6phwj2nz — Talisha Figueroa (@talishingui) September 23, 2019

@violadavis wearing sneakers with her gown is a whole MOOD. — BrianaLeigh (@brianaaleigh) September 23, 2019

It's not the first time Davis went low-key with her footwear. According to Mashable, David changed out of her heels after the 2017 Academy Awards and opted for platform sneakers.

It's not uncommon for stars to have a wardrobe change after a big awards ceremony, but it is rare for one to put sneakers on before the after-parties. The fact that Davis wore hers on stage this year just proves that she's the queen we all need right now.