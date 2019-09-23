Viola Davis Changed into Sneakers at the Emmys and the Internet Lost It
Comfort and couture.
If you think awards shows are long, remember that you're in the comfort of your own home watching the three-hour-long production. For the people who actually have to attend, there's prep, the red carpet pre-show, and then the actual show. All that time spent idling and preening may be why Viola Davis decided to skip out on the strappy sky-high heels and wear a pair of sneakers while presenting the Emmys. (She changed out of her Stuart Weitzman heels, which she wore on the carpet.)
Cameras caught Davis's footwear while she strode up to the microphone, giving viewers a glimpse of her metallic platform New Balance sneakers. Not your usual dad shoe, but a definite fashion moment that didn't go unnoticed. Fans loved the footwear choice and poured on the praise with tweets of support.
It's not the first time Davis went low-key with her footwear. According to Mashable, David changed out of her heels after the 2017 Academy Awards and opted for platform sneakers.
It's not uncommon for stars to have a wardrobe change after a big awards ceremony, but it is rare for one to put sneakers on before the after-parties. The fact that Davis wore hers on stage this year just proves that she's the queen we all need right now.