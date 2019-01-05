A Timeline of Viola Davis's Wondrously Colorful Red Carpet Gowns

Image zoom Getty Images

On the dullest red carpets, when every outfit is ill-fitting or ridiculous and choosing a "best dressed" seems impossible, all it takes is Viola Davis being announced by a P.A. to get us scooching to the edge of our seats. Davis is consistently polished, taking her "lit from within" spirit and translating it effortlessly into her clothes.

The 53-year-old's signature red carpet style typically involves one head-to-toe color and a lot of attention to silhouette, with dress cuts that often highlight her toned arms.

Scroll through some of our favorite Viola Davis red carpet fashion moments, and see for yourself the rainbow that is her wardrobe.

In Teal Green at the 2014 Oscars

Image zoom Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

Davis wore a satin Escada dress to the Oscars when she presented, channeling Old Hollywood along the way with classic waves and simple bangle jewelry.

In Elsa-esque Blue at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

With a look like this, all Davis needed to do was sing "Let It Go," and she'd basically be an IRL Elsa. She walked the blue carpet in a racerback Michael Kors gown and pearl drop earrings.

In Sunshine Yellow at the 2017 Golden Globes

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Davis is set to make a return appearance to the Golden Globes this Sunday, but before she does, it's high time to revisit this stunner from her past. Two years ago, Davis wore a canary Michael Kors Collection dress, once again pulling off the one shoulder look.

RELATED: Viola Davis’s Favorite Form of Self-Care Costs $5 at Target

In Strapless White Vivienne Westwood at the 2017 SAG Awards

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez

Here comes the bride — er, SAG Award winner. Davis took home top honors from the night in a wedding-worthy white gown by Vivienne Westwood.

In Red Hot Armani at the 2017 Oscars

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

With help from stylist to the stars (and part-time Julia Roberts twin) Elizabeth Stewart, Davis wore what is hands down one of the chicest Oscars dresses of all time. She debuted a new pixie cut (and took home a new trophy) in ever-elegant red Armani.

In Regal Purple at the 2017 TIME 100 Gala

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Davis once again chose Armani (if it ain't broke, don't fix it) while being honored at the TIME 100 Gala in 2017, looking like a regular queen of cinema in a deep purple dress with an asymmetrical neckline.

VIDEO: Viola Davis Talks About Her Favorite Red Carpet Moments

In Barbie Pink Michael Kors at the 2018 Oscars

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What a way to make a return to the step and repeat — Davis chose one of her favorite labels, Michael Kors, to make a statement in bright pink with voluminous curls.

In Demure Black Elizabeth Kennedy at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival

Image zoom Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Davis's Elizabeth Kennedy dress was as simple as red carpet dresses come, but it made the perfect backdrop for her bright House of Yimama tribal choker.

If you're jonesing for more Viola, check out her best red carpet dresses here.