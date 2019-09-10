Viola Davis Is the New Face of L’Oréal Paris 

Image zoom L’Oréal Paris

Viola Davis, Oscar Award-winning actress, humanitarian, and activist, is now adding beauty campaign star to her résumé. L’Oréal Paris has announced that she is the brand's newest global spokesperson.

Davis is in good company. The global beauty brand's other spokespeople include Celine Dion, Camila Cabello, Elle Fanning, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Aja Naomi King.

“As a young girl, I wasn’t always told that I was smart, beautiful, or worthy. I worked tremendously hard to get where I am today – overcoming feelings of doubt to become a woman who truly believes I am ‘worth it’ in every way," Davis said in a press release from the brand. "I believe it’s so important to build confidence in women from a young age, and to role model diverse perspectives of beauty. To now be part of a brand that has been championing women’s worth for more than 40 years and to use my voice to help empower others is truly surreal.”

The actress will appear in the campaign for L’Oréal's Age Perfect, a collection of skincare products that address the concerns of mature skin. Davis's TV, print, and digital ads will launch later this month.

While Davis is a red carpet style icon who's now fronting a big beauty brand, her approach to her personal beauty routine is refreshingly down to earth and so relatable. "I've never based my value on my physical appearance. It's something I'm proud of," she told L’Oréal, "However, that doesn't mean I don't have a lot of fun with beauty products! There are necessities, of course, like clean and well-maintained hair and skin, but there is also more playful stuff, like lipstick. I love a statement shade."

Her favorite lipstick? L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Liquid Lipstick "because it comes in so many shades."