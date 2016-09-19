Viola Davis’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Is a Major Beyoncé Fan: “You Don’t Know What Lemonade Means to Me”

At just 6 years old, Viola Davis's daughter Genesis Tennon might be one of the most enthusiastic members of the Beyhive.

Mom appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and revealed that young Genesis is a huge Beyoncé fan with a flair for the dramatic.

“She’s 6 years old and her latest thing is Beyoncé. She wants to go to a Beyoncé concert,” Davis told the host. “We said, no, you can not go to Beyoncé, Genesis. She went, ‘No! You don’t know what Lemonade means to me, Mama. You don’t know what Beyoncé means to my life.’ There you go.”

Clearly, Genesis has theatrical tendencies and she wants to be an actress, like Mom. “She says, ‘Mommy, I know how to live the words. I know how to breathe the words. I know how to remember the words,’” Davis explained. “And I said, ‘Well, you'd better remember how to go to school and then at 18 you need to remember how to get out of the house and pay your own bills.’”

RELATED: The 2016 Emmys Red Carpet Saw Every Color of the Rainbow

As for her own acting career, she has one request for the writers of How to Get Away with Murder: no more sex scenes that are too physically demanding. “You cannot throw me up against a wall. They threw me up against a wall the first season and I threw my back out for two weeks and my hip, so I limped around for two weeks and I said no more walls,” she said. “I just want to, you know, be on the bed and I don’t want to move. I don’t want anyone on top of me. I don’t want to be on top of anybody else.”

Watch the hilarious interview at top.