Viola Davis's Birthday Message to Her Daughter Is Acceptance Speech-Worthy

Isabel Jones
Jul 10, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Viola Davis, queen of everything great in this world, celebrated her daughter Genesis’s seventh birthday on Sunday.

The 51-year old is an incredible actress, humanitarian, and (basically) a professional speech-giver, so we’re not surprised to learn that “world-class mom” also factors into Davis’s skillset.

Viola and her actor hubby Julius Tennon, who recently celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary, adopted their daughter in 2011 and have been spoiling us with photos of the cutie ever since—granted, not nearly enough.

“You were born from mommy's heart,” Davis captioned a beautiful photo of her and the birthday girl. “I love you so much for accepting me as your mommy. Happy birthday Miss Genesis! Love, love my baby!!!”

We’re not crying—it’s allergy season!

We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves here, but Genesis seems to be quite the ham—perhaps a walk in her mama’s famous footsteps isn’t too farfetched?

I mean, look at this child. She’s a natural.

Genesis at 2 almost 3. She wanted to keep her fro. #WonderWoman! We're ready!!! #TBT

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

MY babies❤ #TBT

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

We're all smiles at the Trevi Fountain!

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

Star quality cannot be taught.

[MUSIC] I give my daughter advice all the time about her inner beauty, because it Starts there and it actually ends there. Let's be honest. But I always feel and especially because I'm in a business where you really wanna get in, you really wanna be successful is to make sure that whatever her style is it's hers. That it's just something that brings out the best of who she is. I will continue to say that throughout her life because I think it's an empowering message to girls. It's the privilege of a lifetime is being who you are. I think we're always trying to Be someone else, as women. We're always trying to be pretty. That's the thing, pretty. And I want her to feel like she's her pretty. [MUSIC]

