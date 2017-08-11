Viola Davis Turns 52 Today—See Her Most Gorgeous Hairstyles Through the Years

Happy birthday, Viola Davis! The actress, who turns 52 today, has earned dozens of accolades for her roles—including an Oscar win for 2016's Fences and nominations for her leading roles in 2009's Doubt and 2012's The Help—but her stellar red-carpet looks also have us impressed.

With a penchant for bold, jewel tones and streamlined silhouettes, "Viola's style is sexy and fearless," her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, told InStyle. Davis is also never shy about changing up her hair. She's seamlessly shifted between everything from gorgeous ringlets to a super short pixie, and a tousled bob over the years—and also went totally natural at the 2012 Academy Awards.

VIDEO: Viola Davis's Advice for Raising a Confident Daughter

"My husband wanted me to take the wig off," Davis told us of the headline-grabbing hairstyle. "He said, 'If you want to wear it for your career, that's fine, but in your life wear your hair. Step into who you are!' It's a powerful statement."

RELATED: Viola Davis's Birthday Message to Her Daughter Will Slay You

In celebration of her milestone birthday, take a look back at Viola Davis's changing looks through the years in our gallery.