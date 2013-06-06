Vintage Beauty Inspiration: How to Get Brigitte Bardot's Bombshell Hair

Because it's #ThrowbackThursday, we're taking a retrospective look at one of the sexiest hairstyles of the ages—Brigitte Bardot's volumized waves. The star's lush texture and added height at the crown is a look that transcends time barriers. Recreate the look on yourself by starting with damp hair, and spritz a volumizer like Sally Hershberger's Supreme Lift ($13; sallyhershberger.com) onto the root area. Blow-drying your hair upside-down maximizes body at the crown, so flip your head over and blast your strands with the dryer until most of the moisture is out. Once your strands are 75% dry, flip your head back over and continue blow-drying with a round brush to smooth out any frizzy areas. Wind sections around a large-barrel curling iron like Conair's ($45; ulta.com) for extra movement, then place each piece into a velcro roller to set. Once you've covered your entire head, give each curler a final blast of heat with your blow-dryer to lock in the shape. After your hair has cooled, take out the rollers, give your strands a tousle, and you'll be left with sexy Bardot-esque waves.

