Vince Vaughn Says His Daughter Loves Frozen "Like It's Her Job"

It's hard to find a little girl in America who isn't a fan of Frozen, and Vince Vaughn's daughter is no exception. The True Detective actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, where he adoringly talked about his little girl, 4-year-old Locklyn.

Vaughn told host Ellen DeGeneres that his daughter loves Frozen "like it's her job," and even goes as far as to impersonate her favorite character, Elsa. "Elsa, which is the one that my daughter really seems to idolize, she doesn't want to get too close to anyone because she'll hurt them. She'll freeze them and she'll cause them pain, and so she has to shut herself out," the dad explained.

Vaughn added that when his daughter puts her Elsa wig on, she shuts everyone else out in the room, including him. "She'll freeze me and I'll go along with it," he said. "But then she'll kiss me and unfreeze me. And so then I say to her well you don't have to shut me out cause if you do freeze me, you'll kiss me and unfreeze me. But it doesn't change the dialogue. I'm being shut out, I'm being frozen, I'm being kissed—it's a very complicated rollercoaster." Watch the full clip below.

