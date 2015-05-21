Vin Diesel Sings a Touching Cover of Tove Lo’s "Habits" in Honor of Paul Walker

This will definitely bring a tear to your eye. Vin Diesel shared a video on his Facebook page of himself singing a cover of Tove Lo’s "Habits (Stay High)," and it's beautiful in more ways than one. In the clip, Diesel dedicates the song to the late Paul Walker, whom he calls his brother, and then proceeds to belt out the tune while clips and photos of him and Paul are shown in the background. He captioned the video: "The ever continuing process of healing... All love..."

This isn't Diesel's first tribute to Walker—he made an emotional speech about him at the MTV Movie Awards and also named his newborn daughter Pauline in his honor. Watch the video below.

