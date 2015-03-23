Vin Diesel Reveals He Named His Newborn Daughter After Paul Walker

Just in case you needed a good morning cry, during a segment which aired on Today on Monday, Furious 7 star Vin Diesel opened up to Natalie Morales about his late friend Paul Walker and revealed the name of his newborn daughter: Pauline.

"There's no other person I was thinking about as I was cutting this umbilical cord ... I knew he was there. I just felt like a way to keep his memory part of my family and a part of my world," Diesel said of naming his daughter after Walker, who tragically passed away in a car crash in 2013.

The birth of Pauline to Diesel and Paloma Jiminez was announced on March 16.

Watch the entire touching Today segment with Vin Diesel talking about his daughter's name and Paul Walker by clicking on the video below.

