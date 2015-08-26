Is Vin Diesel Returning for Guardians of the Galaxy 2? We've Got the Answer

Director James Gunn just gave Marvel fanatics something major to look forward to. In a Facebook question-and-answer session earlier this week, the talent rapidly replied to a participant who wondered whether Vin Diesel would return for Guardians of the Galaxy 2 with a simple “yes.”

The actor famously lent his voice for the role of Groot, a tree-like character that, like Diesel, has plenty of muscle to show off. It’s a fitting role for the star who so often portrays rugged characters like Dominic Toretto in the Fast and the Furious series and Riddick. We can’t wait to see the movie’s sequel when it hits theaters May 5, 2017.

