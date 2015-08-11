Vin Diesel Shares a Darling Photo of His Little Girl, Pauline, on Instagram

Vin Diesel's daughter Pauline made another adorable appearance on her dad's Instagram account. Yesterday, the actor posted a photo of himself sharing a super sweet moment with his five-month-old, who he named after the late Paul Walker. The picture shows Diesel tickling his baby girl's stomach while she plants a kiss on his face.

"All love..." Diesel captioned the photo (below).

All love... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 10, 2015 at 8:30am PDT

While Diesel has shared other photos of his darling little girl in the past, this is the first time since her initial Instagram debut that we've seen her face, and we have to say, she's a beauty. Here's to more sweet snaps in the future.

