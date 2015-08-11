Vin Diesel Shares a Darling Photo of His Little Girl, Pauline, on Instagram

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Jennifer Davis
Aug 11, 2015 @ 11:00 am

Vin Diesel's daughter Pauline made another adorable appearance on her dad's Instagram account. Yesterday, the actor posted a photo of himself sharing a super sweet moment with his five-month-old, who he named after the late Paul Walker. The picture shows Diesel tickling his baby girl's stomach while she plants a kiss on his face. 

"All love..." Diesel captioned the photo (below).

All love...

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

While Diesel has shared other photos of his darling little girl in the past, this is the first time since her initial Instagram debut that we've seen her face, and we have to say, she's a beauty. Here's to more sweet snaps in the future.

RELATED: Vin Diesel Dedicates His Adorable Father-Daughter Selfie to Paul Walker

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!