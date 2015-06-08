Vin Diesel Dedicates His Adorable Father-Daughter Selfie to Paul Walker  

Vin Diesel’s Instagram feed looks like it belongs to a body builder. The muscular actor often posts videos of himself lifting monstrous heavy weights at the gym—even at midnight. But yesterday, the Fast and the Furious star ditched the ultra-masculine posts we’re accustomed to and instead shared a charming image of himself holding his months-old daughter, Pauline (below).

Always... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 7, 2015 at 11:24am PDT

Of course, the father-daughter image wasn’t the only thing that captivated our attention. Diesel used his photo editing skills to also overlay an image of his late Furious co-star Paul Walker, who inspired his child's name.

“Always ...,” he wrote as his caption, indicating that Walker is still in the hearts and minds of the Diesel family. The actor revealed that Pauline’s name was chosen in honor of Walker back in March when she was born. We can only hope to see more adorable shots of her as she grows up!

