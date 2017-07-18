30 Times Birthday Boy Vin Diesel Warmed Our Hearts

Facebook/Vin Diesel
Hana Asbrink
Jul 18, 2017 @ 7:00 am

Happy birthday, Vin Diesel! The star of the popular The Fast and the Furious franchise turns 50 today and like his box office-smashing hits, the actor doesn't seem to be slowing down.

Diesel may be a muscle-laden action star, but his incredibly large followings on both Facebook and Instagram speak volumes to his humble and authentic spirit. He's a loving father to three young children (Mom is model Paloma Jiménez) and a devoted friend to the late Paul Walker (affectionately known as "Pablo"), his Furious co-star with whom he shared ties so deep, he named his youngest daughter Pauline after him.

We can't help but feel admiration scrolling through Diesel's always positive, motivation- and inspiration-driven feed and surely, he'll make a fan out of you, too:

All love...

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Heaven... All love...

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

All love...

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Xander and Adele... #xXxThurdays

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Always...

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Proud Padrino...

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Made it home today for dinner with the family. Pauline's first Father's Day. Blessed.

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Always...

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Teach someone confidence... And you don't have to teach them anything else. Dad wisdom.

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

PURE LOVE Have a blessed holiday weekend.

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Happy Mother's Day!!! All love...

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

The dark road ahead... Your light will guide us... Uncle Pablo

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

You did it Pablo... So proud of the whole Fast team! #makingpabloproud

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Cute kid... I always wanted to come to China... Travel with pride, dignity and LOVE!

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

I believe that children are Our future, teach them well and let them lead the way...

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

All love

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Life is in the simple things... All love... #plantatreeforgroot

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

All love...

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

My first hero... Who formed my appreciation of Family. Proud son. #bestdadday #vinstagram

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

There is no greater gift to a man than a loving mother to his children. The Mayan Queen.

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Testing features, haha... Angels...

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

