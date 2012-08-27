Video: Nicole Richie Defines Personal Style for the Every Woman

Nicole Richie’s collection for Macy’s Impulse is almost here! In anticipation of the all under-$150 lineup featuring floaty floral dresses and tailored, paneled separates that epitomize her boho-chic aesthetic, the reality-star-turned-designer talked InStyle.com about the influences behind her personal style. “It’s really about finding your own inspiration and finding pieces that speak to you and applying them to your own wardrobe and your own lifestyle,” she said. “That’s what personal style is. I dress for myself and I dress for comfort, and I always have.” Most importantly, it’s always a process. “Your fashion is always evolving, and that’s what fashion is all about.” Watch Richie show off her new collection in the video above, and shop it at Macy’s and on macys.com starting September 12th, while supplies last.

Plus, see Nicole Richie's transformation!

MORE:• Nicole Richie's Matching Mother-Daughter Style• Richie Models Her Own Macy's Clothes• Sketches of the Nicole Richie for Macy's Collection• See Nicole’s Pinterest Board!• Try on Nicole Richie’s Hair!