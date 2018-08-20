Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If Oscar night is when celebrities doll themselves up, and the Met Gala is when they go avant garde, the night of the MTV Video Music Awards must be when they let their inhibitions fly. As we've seen time and time again throughout the years, the evening that's supposed to be all about music videos has slyly become ground for some of the most memorable moments in pop culture history since it kicked off in the '80s.

Naturally, the red carpet and performance looks are no exception.

Remember Lady Gaga's memorable meat dress? Britney Spears's green bikini top/yellow snake combo? Lil' Kim's iconic pink-purple outfit with an exposed breast and a pasty? All from the VMAs of years past.

For a run-through of what 2018 has brought to the fashion table, scroll through our favorite looks from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet below.

VIDEO: The Wildest Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards