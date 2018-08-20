The Wildest Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 20, 2018 @ 7:30 pm
If Oscar night is when celebrities doll themselves up, and the Met Gala is when they go avant garde, the night of the MTV Video Music Awards must be when they let their inhibitions fly. As we've seen time and time again throughout the years, the evening that's supposed to be all about music videos has slyly become ground for some of the most memorable moments in pop culture history since it kicked off in the '80s.

Naturally, the red carpet and performance looks are no exception.

Remember Lady Gaga's memorable meat dress? Britney Spears's green bikini top/yellow snake combo? Lil' Kim's iconic pink-purple outfit with an exposed breast and a pasty? All from the VMAs of years past.

For a run-through of what 2018 has brought to the fashion table, scroll through our favorite looks from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet below.

 

1 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kylie Jenner

in Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

2 of 34 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cardi B

in Nicolas Jebran.

3 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Blake Lively

in Ralph and Russo.

4 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

5 of 34 aul Zimmerman/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

in Off-White and Messika.

6 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Camilla Cabello

in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewels.

7 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown

in Rosie Assoulin bralette ($595; saks.com), pants ($995; saks.com), and Alison Lou jewels.

8 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rita Ora

in Jean Paul Gaultier.

9 of 34 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Ashanti

in Giuseppe Zanotti ($755; farfetch.com).

10 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Anna Kendrick

in Dana Rebecca Designs, EFFY, and Roger Vivier.

11 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

SZA

in Rodartes and Giuseppe Zanotti.

12 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Tiffany Haddish

in Naeem Khan.

13 of 34 Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Bebe Rexha

14 of 34 Matthew Eisman/Getty

Iggy Azalea

in Fausto Puglisi.

15 of 34 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Spencer and Heidi Pratt

16 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Chloe and Halle Bailey

both in Iris Van Herpern. Halle wearing Nicholas Kirkwood sandals ($318; farfetch.com). Chloe wearing Sergio Rossi heels.

17 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Olivia Munn

in David Koma ($5,275; fwrd.com).

18 of 34 ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Audrina Patridge

19 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Karlie Kloss

in Elie Saab and Giuseppe Zanotti.

20 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

21 of 34 ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Chantel Jeffries

in Redemption.

22 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Shay Mitchell

in Nicolas Jebran.

23 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Winnie Harlow

in Zuhair Murad.

24 of 34 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Maddie Ziegler

25 of 34 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shanina Shaik

in Naeem Khan and Bulgari.

26 of 34 Matthew Eisman/Getty

Teyana Taylor

27 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Dascha Polanco

28 of 34 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shawn Mendes

29 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran

30 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sofia Carson

in Carolina Herrera.

31 of 34 ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Amandla Stenberg

in Prada.

32 of 34 Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic

Jasmine Sanders

in Dundas and Brian Atwood ($395; zappos.com).

33 of 34 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Nicky Hilton

in a Valentino dress, Jacob & Co. jewels, Oscar de la Renta bag, Rene Caovilla pumps ($480; bergdorfgoodman.com).

34 of 34 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, and Nicole Tuck

in Versace.

