Video Music Awards 2011: Katy Perry's Manicure Moments!

How many times do you update your manicure in one night? If you’re Katy Perry, it’s no less than four polish changes! At Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, she switched her nails three times during the ceremony and once for the after-party, which kept her manicurist Kimmie Kyees working overtime. “Katy’s stylist sent me photos of the outfits she was planning to wear, and I started brainstorming ideas right away,” Kyees told InStyle.com exclusively. “I was so inspired by her dresses!” Click through the gallery to see Perry’s manicures up close, and get tips for how to re-create the look at home.

