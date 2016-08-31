Watch Ashley Graham Talk About Her 4 Fashion Favorites for Fall

The only thing that truly takes the sting away from the end of summer is the promise of fall fashion. But when the stores are packed with tons of tempting new arrivals, how do you know which trends are worth the splurge?

Enter model Ashley Graham, who, when she’s not striking a pose with Kim Kardashian West or dreaming up your fave new LBD, is stepping in as your personal shopper for the season, breaking down exactly which pieces are worth the time—and closet space. Press play on the video above to see her four fall fashion faves and then keep scrolling to add them to your own cart.

And for more from Graham, including exactly how to pull off plaid, check out her Great Style Has No Size column in the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Tells Us the Story Behind Some of Her Favorite Instagrams

The Choker

Courtesy

"A must-buy. I'm really into black ones by Alex Mika, but I also like elegant gold versions that sit right above your collarbone. Show a little more skin on top to create a nice balance. An off-the-shoulder blouse with a choker is seriously sexy.”

Shop it: $105; alexmikajewelry.com.

The Black Block-Heeled Bootie

Courtesy

"If you don't like how boots fit your calves, try a style that hits right above the ankle. Otherwise, it won't do your legs any favors. I like a chunky heel too.”

Shop it: $525; stuartweitzman.com.

The Robe Coat

Courtesy

"I look for silhouettes that are oversize with big sleeves and a big collar that you can pop, done in a versatile dark neutral or camel. The key is to find one with a built-in belt that will define your waist when everything else is exaggerated.”

Shop it: $170 to $200; fullbeauty.com.

The Cold-Shoulder Dress

Courtesy

"This is an understated way to do cutouts while still keeping your arms covered. I designed a look for my Dressbarn collection in a rich red wine shade. I'm obsessed with that color and anything steel blue for fall—dresses, skirts, you name it."

Shop it: $48; dressbarn.com.