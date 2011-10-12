Victoria's Secret's Musical Acts, Chynna's Send-off, and More!

Cr Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.com, Courtesy ABC, Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Courtesy, Courtesy H&M, Courtesy Net-a-Porter
1. Kanye West and Maroon 5 are set to perform at this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show. [Modelinia]
2. After several strong performances, Chynna Phillips was eliminated on last night's Dancing With the Stars. [THR]
3. It's a girl for Tori Spelling! The actress and her husband Dean McDermott welcomed daughter Hattie. [JustJared]
4. Rihanna works an Opening Ceremony dress on the cover of her new album, Talk That Talk. [Racked]
5. Check out H&M's All for Children charity collection. [H&M]
6. Shopping for a fall coat? Net-A-Porter's winter boutique is live, with over 350 brands to choose from. [InStyleUK]