Victoria's Secret's Love Your Body Contest

Joyann King
Aug 11, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

Fresh back from a trip to Victoria's Secret where I was fitted for one of the four newly debuted styles from Body by Victoria (I chose the Demi bra!), I am feeling the effects that a perfect-fit bra can have on a woman—confidence. While I couldn't help but envy Body models Marissa Miller, Emanuela de Paula, Lindsay Ellingson and Alessandra Ambrosio, I snapped out of it when I heard about their confidence-boosting contest. Starting today, tell Victoria's Secret what you love about your body and you could win a three-day trip for two to NYC, a shopping spree at their flagship store, along with a spa day and extra spending cash to boot! So go ahead and brag about your body, it's the only one you've got!

Shop the Body by Victoria collection.

