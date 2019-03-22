Victoria's Secret Swimwear Just Came Back and It's Already Facing Controversy

Back in its heyday, before financial troubles and outdated fashion shows, Victoria's Secret had some of the best swimwear out there. For reasons nobody can figure out, the mall staple decided to shutter that part of its business three years ago. When VS announced that its bathing suits and bikinis were coming back, fans were rejoicing. However, now that it's all available, people are more peeved than pleased.

According to Business Insider, shoppers are complaining about the pricing of the latest release as well as the lack of inclusive sizing. Social media is flooding with tepid remarks about how the online offering includes options from other brands, such as Seafolly and Banana Moon. The Victoria's Secret prices range from "32 for a strappy bikini top to $78 for a one-piece" and the curated selection of suits pushes the prices up even more, costing upwards of $100.

Super disappointed in Victoria’s Secret new Swim line. I only found a few that are cute, but amazon has had cuter before. — Amelia (@ameliaawilsonn) March 18, 2019

Victoria’s Secret flopped big time with the new swim collection #sorrynotsorry — Claire (@clairedennnis) March 19, 2019

I heard Victoria’s Secret was bringing back their swim line and I was pumped!



But... never mind. They’re not really all that cute. :( — ℳickαelα (@Mickaela_Reann) March 19, 2019

In the past, Victoria's Secret sold its swim tops in sizing that coincided with its lingerie offerings. It looks like the store's done away with that, choosing to swap to a different sizing convention, which is throwing off die-hard fans.

"Not impressed. Please bring back the old VS swim! Top sizes that actually directly correspond to bra sizes and cute prints!! These look like knockoffs at an expensive price," a customer wrote on the brand's Facebook page.

And it's not just about how the store is presenting sizes. Shoppers are also noting that the suits on offer aren't coming in larger sizes. The Victoria's Secret-brand swimsuits range from XS to XL. Though there are options in the 32A to 38DD range, the larger sizes are only available in the other brands.

I was excited about Victoria’s Secret bringing back swim but they’re not selling it by cup size anymore. And my bra size doesn’t correlate with their generic XS, S, M, L sizes. So there’s that 🙃 — amanda 🖤 (@amanda_cox97) March 19, 2019

BI notes that swimwear "was once a $500 million part of Victoria's Secret's business." It accounted for 6.5% of its sales, but L Brands, VS's parent company, abandoned it. Ironically, L Brands's CFO, Stuart Burgdoerfer, said that the decision to bring swimwear back because customers wanted it.