Victoria's Secret New Swimwear, George Lucas Got Engaged, and More!

1. Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel covers the brand's 2013 swimwear issue. [People]

2. May the force be with George Lucas! He's engaged to longtime girlfriend Mellody Hobson. [E! Online]

3. Watch a teaser for One Direction's new music video for their single, "Kiss You." [MTV]

4. The ultimate DIY: French designers created parrot sculptures from Hermès leather. [Complex]

5. Get a fresh start in 2013 with Pressed Juicery: The celeb-loved three-day cleanse is on sale for $199 through January 8th. [Pressed Juicery]

6. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will guest-star on the 30 Rock series finale. [WaPo]