Victoria's Secret Models Check Themselves Out!

If you were going to be on TV in your underwear with all of your friends, wouldn't you want to watch it with them with a cocktail (or two) in hand? That's what Victoria's Secret models Adriana Lima, Erin Heatherton, Candice Swanepoel, Jessica Stam, Alessandra Ambrosio, Chanel Iman and others did on Tuesday night at The Box, and they weren't the only ones: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show had its most viewers since 2003!

MORE! Check out behind-the-scenes photos from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Plus, buy the sexy lingerie from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.