Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel on Her '90s-Inspired Style and Penchant for Pancakes

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel can pull off angel wings and sequins like few others can, but when it comes to her everyday life off the runway, the 25-year-old is pretty close to your typical '90s girl. Swanepoel, along with several other bombshells, is the face of the new Victoria's Secret campaign that focuses on the concept of "less is more." In honor of the new campaign, we asked her about her go-to style, when she feels sexiest, and the workout she does to get that killer bod. Read on for the full Q&A:

What's your off-duty style? It really depends, I love to change style day to day. A lot of what I wear is inspired by ’70s and the ’90s.

If less is more, what are the simple essentials in your wardrobe? Great jeans, the perfect fitting white T-shirt, string bikini, a little black dress.

What's the secret to a healthy lifestyle?Balance, and learning to listen to what your body needs and craves.

What's your ultimate indulgence?Lychee martinis and pancakes with loads of butter and syrup.

When do you feel sexiest? Just out of the shower, in summer after a long day on the beach bronzing.

Name five beauty items that are in your suitcase whenever you travel. Lip balm, rose water spray, chewing gum, moisturizer, and Max Factor blush.

How do you wash your face at night? I remove any makeup with coconut oil and then wash twice just to make sure my skin can breathe.

Salty or sweet?Salty.

What's the one workout that you crave the most? Boxing.

Courtesy Photo

