Victoria's Secret Is Launching Nail Polish: See the Colors Here!

Calling all nail enthusiasts! Your manicure is about to get a lot sexier. Victoria's Secret is rolling out a 21-piece nail polish collection—its first permanent lacquer line ever—and if you caught their fashion show last month, you've already seen two of the shades! "This is the first time Victoria's Secret has come up with a specific look for nails on the runway," manicurist Yuna Park told InStyle.com backstage. "We used Bitten, a sheer nude-pink color, for the Victoria's Secret models, and a glittery color called Peep Show for the PINK models." And in addition to the rosy runway hues, the impressive collection boasts even more versatile shades, ranging from punchy fuchsia to high-impact glitters. Find the full lineup in Victoria's Secret stores and on victoriassecret.com at the end of January, priced at $10 a bottle, and preview all the colors in our gallery!