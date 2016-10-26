Victoria’s Secret Model Jasmine Tookes Will Wear the $3 Million Fantasy Bra at the 2016 Fashion Show

The City of Light is about to get even brighter: At the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes will be given the honor of wearing the 2016 Bright Night Fantasy Bra (above), which is valued at $3 million.

The bra, which was designed by jewelry designer Eddie Borgo and created with jewels from AWMouzannar, is adorned with more than 9,000 precious gems, handset with diamonds and emeralds in 18kt gold. It took over 700 hours to create and weighs more than 450 carats, so it makes sense that Tookes couldn’t hide her excitement when she was chosen as the lucky Angel to wear it down the runway.

In a cute clip, the 25-year-old verifiably freaked out when she was surprised with the news. “That was so sneaky. I don’t like that!” she exclaimed.

Congratulations, @jastookes!! 👏 We can’t wait to see her in the #VSFantasyBra at the #VSFashionShow, Dec 5 at 10/9c on @cbstv! A video posted by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on Oct 26, 2016 at 6:24am PDT

The surprise was especially great since Tookes just became a Victoria’s Secret in 2015. In the past, veterans like Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Lily Aldridge have been bestowed with the honor.

RELATED: Victoria's Secret Angels Are Heading to Paris for the 2016 Fashion Show

VIDEO: 13 Times Kendall Jenner Rocked The Runway

Watch Tookes and the rest of the Victoria’s Secret Angels dazzle their way down the runway when the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.