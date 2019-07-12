Victoria's Secret Reportedly Placed a Massive Fleur du Mal Order, Then Copied the Design

Victora's Secret is in hot water again, but this time, it's about the store's products, not its execs or the declining sales. According to a post on Diet Prada, the mega mall brand ordered over $12,500 worth of product from lingerie brand Fleur du Mal and then proceeded to release some very, very similar products. Diet Prada didn't just post photographic evidence, however, the account also had actual receipts and connected the purchases to an associate buyer at Victora's Secret, which will make it pretty tough for the brand to defend itself against accusations of copying Fleur du Mal.

There are a few connections between the two brands — other than the designs in question. Jennifer Zuccarini, Fleur du Mal's founder, also worked at VS as design director from 2008–2011. She actually left the brand to start Fleur du Mal in 2012. The line quickly became a favorite of the "Kardashian family, Ashley Graham, Lady Gaga, and Sienna Miller," according to the Daily Mail.

The designs in question come from Fleur du Mal's Lily collection, which includes bras and panties that range from $48 to $148, a much higher price point than Victoria's Secret's versions. Diet Prada posted side-by-side comparisons showing just how similar everything is.

"Half of the order was for Fleur du Mal's embroidered and appliquéd Lily bras and panties," the caption reads. Later, similar styles "showed up for sale on VS' website and Instagram two days ago (at half the price)."

The news of copied designs comes hot on the heels of Victoria's Secret's parent company, L Brands, coming under fire for a connection to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. According to CBS, L Brand stock shares fell 10% this week after reports of a real estate transaction between Epstein and L Brands CEO Les Wexner. According to Diet Prada's post, Epstein's Upper East Side mansion was once owned by Wexner before he transferred the property over for just $1.