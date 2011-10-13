Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: See All of the Fantasy Bras

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show is gearing up to be another over-the-top runway event! Maroon 5 and Kanye West are slated to perform, and the lingerie company just announced Miranda Kerr will wear the $2.5 million Fantasy Treasure Bra! Every year, this bra is a jewel-covered showstopper, and the 2011 version will feature 3,400 gems, including 142 carats of diamonds in addition to pearls, citrines and aquamarines. To see what's in store, just look at the past: Click through 10 years of Victoria’s Secret’s Fantasy Bra models in the gallery!