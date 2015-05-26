The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Will Have a New Location for It's 20th Anniversary

It's official: the Angels are returning to the states! To celebrate the runway spectacular's 20th anniversary, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is moving back to it's orginal home of New York City. The brand held the annual event in London last year for the first time ever.

"New York City was the site of the first ever Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 1995, and holds a special place in our history and our hearts," CEO Sharon Jester Turney told People StyleWatch. "For this year’s show, our twentieth, we’re returning to where it all began."

This follows last month's announcement that the brand has added 10 new Angels to the their all-star roster, which is sure to add extra oomph to the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—we can't wait until it airs later this year.

RELATED: Here Are the 22 Sexiest Moments from the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show