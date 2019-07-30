Victoria's Secret Model Shanina Shaik Said The VS Fashion Show Isn't Happening This Year

Victoria’s Secret isn’t having a good year.

Between transphobic comments from higher-ups and a refusal to hire plus-size models, the brand is jarringly behind the times, and customers have taken note. Even interest in the lingerie giant’s annual fashion show has waned — news recently broke that after nearly two decades on-air, VS’s show would no longer be broadcast on network television.

Now it seems that very show may cease to exist altogether.

In a recent interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik revealed that the show “won’t be happening this year.”

Image zoom Michael Stewart/Getty Images

"It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about," she said. "I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it's the best show in the world."

InStyle has reached out to Victoria’s Secret for comment.