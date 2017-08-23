These Models Will Walk in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

It's been a whirlwind of castings for this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and now the results are officially filtering in.

While many of the veteran Angels are set to return, newbies and other models who have walked in the show in years past confirmed their spots on the runway in smiley Instagram posts Wednesday.

For all of them, it was undeniable excitement, and for newbies like Estelle Chen, it was nothing short of a dream come true. "Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW," she captioned a Boomerang of herself posing with other VS newbies on Instagram.

"I'm so thankful for everything that has happened in my life so far...so many up and downs but that's what makes this journey so special...thank you to the @victoriassecret team for giving me the opportunity I dreamed about since I was 13."

Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW 💥💓 ✨ I'm so thankful for everything that has happened in my life so far, every people I've met during these past four years, my family (mum, dad, williams, you're the best) ❤️ and my friends who were always by my side no matter what. So many up and downs but that's what makes this journey so special... Thank you to my agencies and agents for believing in me and for all the hard work, and for bearing my annoying questions all the time ;) without you it wouldn't have been possible and above all thank you to the @victoriassecret team @johndavidpfeiffer @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro ❤️ for giving me the opportunity I dreamed about since I was 13 😭 can't wait to see you guys again ✨ you inspire girls to be the best version of themselves and you make our dreams become reality🌷 Thank you to my followers, even if I don't respond to all your DMs, I want to say that you guys make me smile all the time and you keep me motivated throughout this incredible journey... 💌 Work hard for your goals and stay humble ❤️ may all your dreams come true just like mine became true today... ☁️

A post shared by Estelle Chen 陈瑜 (@chen_estelle) on

Take a peek at all of the models who've confirmed that they'll be walking in the show:

Grace Bol

Maria Borges

Daniela Braga

Bruna Lirio

Alexina Graham

Giizele Oliveira

Kate Grigorieva

Alanna Arrington

Barbara Fialho

Sanne Vloet

Daria Khlystun

Roos Marijndekok

Megan Williams

Herieth Paul

Alecia Morais

a dream came true today, I couldn't be happier. thank you for believing in me @mrs_k_chow @vspink

A post shared by Alecia Morais (@alecia_morais) on

Blanca Padilla

It takes a while to understand what a great key failure is. And once you get that, everything becomes more beautiful in any area of your life. I have a LONG way of learning! But I just wanted this process to be part of who I really am, so I set that goal. I worked not only my body but my mind to live the previous days and the casting day itself with a different perspective. Had up and downs on nerve wrecking (of course), but I allowed myself to feel the real excitement it brings and a lot less insecurities. It wasn't that easy cause I'm emotional and when you walk in there your whole perfect plan kind of falls apart! I remember my legs shaking while walking in my first VS casting. But I wanted to leave that room knowing that I gave all I could and I would be able to find peace within any answer. And I left it with tears in my eyes but of joy! What a great experience. I wanted this YES, but I worked for it and I am proud of myself, for getting it AND for how I went through it. Why are we so scared to be proud of ourselves? CELEBRATE YOURSELF. Celebrate your progress. All I want to say with this is try to turn your failures around because they're only teaching us, work on your self love and DO NOT GIVE UP. Nowadays we managed to made it a hard job to LOVE ourselves but don't stop working on it. Authenticity is something that will never stop shining. And whoever this reaches, here's a message for you that I truly believe: you're incredibly valuable, you have so much to give to yourself and others. Every single one of us. Do not give up. Realize your power. I take this with me forever so Thank You @victoriassecret @10magazine @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer ❤️for the opportunity to go through it again and for the 2 past ones, and being able to learn along the way, and THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! for the incredible experience that is coming our way! I CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE THAT I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW AGAIN. DON'T KNOW HOW TO EXPRESS HOW GRATEFUL I AM. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔐❤️🔐 also big thank you to everyone involved in my progress and life.. you know who you are, I feel incredibly lucky. Gracias ESPAÑA ❤️🇪🇸❤️🇪🇸❤️

A post shared by Blanca Padilla (@blaancapadilla) on

Georgia Fowler

