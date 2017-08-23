These Models Will Walk in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

It's been a whirlwind of castings for this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and now the results are officially filtering in.

While many of the veteran Angels are set to return, newbies and other models who have walked in the show in years past confirmed their spots on the runway in smiley Instagram posts Wednesday.

For all of them, it was undeniable excitement, and for newbies like Estelle Chen, it was nothing short of a dream come true. "Can't believe it's happening... I'm incredibly happy to announce that I AM WALKING THE VICTORIA'S SECRET 2017 SHOW," she captioned a Boomerang of herself posing with other VS newbies on Instagram.

"I'm so thankful for everything that has happened in my life so far...so many up and downs but that's what makes this journey so special...thank you to the @victoriassecret team for giving me the opportunity I dreamed about since I was 13."

Take a peek at all of the models who've confirmed that they'll be walking in the show:

Grace Bol

Maria Borges

Daniela Braga

Bruna Lirio

Alexina Graham

Giizele Oliveira

Kate Grigorieva

Yes!Yes!Yes!💥I'm doing a show @victoriassecret Fashion Show 💖💞💕Thank you so much @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer ❤️#vsfashionshow and thanks to everyone who follows my life and worried about me🙏🏼❤️ A post shared by Kate Grigorieva (@_kate_g_) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Alanna Arrington

Barbara Fialho

Sanne Vloet

Beyond thrilled to announce that I will be walking my 3rd @victoriassecret Fashion show!!!!!!! Can't wait to start this new adventure again! Thankyou a million @ed_razek @monica.mitro @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine 😘😘🎉 #VSFashionShow A post shared by Sanne Vloet (@sannevloet) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Daria Khlystun

Roos Marijndekok

Megan Williams

Such an honor to be welcomed back a 2nd year to walk the @victoriassecret fashion show and this famous Pink carpet 💫 grateful to you guys @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine Let's do this‼️ #VSFashionShow A post shared by Megan Williams (@meganmayw) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Herieth Paul

Alecia Morais

a dream came true today, I couldn't be happier. thank you for believing in me @mrs_k_chow @vspink A post shared by Alecia Morais (@alecia_morais) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Blanca Padilla

Georgia Fowler

With all things celestial this week ...I can say, I am truly over the moon to be confirmed in the #VSFashionShow! ⚡️🌚⭐️🌒💫Huge shout out to @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine for giving me this magnificent opportunity! A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:38am PDT