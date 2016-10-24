Victoria's Secret Angels Are Heading to Paris for the 2016 Fashion Show

It's official: The 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be taking place in Paris, France. The brand's now-iconic presentation of its newest, wildest, and most outrageous lingerie will be broadcast from the City of Light, and will feature all of your favorite returning Angels, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Taylor Hill, and more. While it's still unclear when the show will be taped, make sure to set your DVRs for Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET to catch the entire glamorous event on CBS.

In a video announcing the brand-new location, Angels Hill, Hunt, and Hosk seemed to have their bags packed and ready for the exciting show, as scenes from past years flash by, including plenty of fab runway shots and the famous Fantasy Bra.

Although the location has been revealed, there's still that (literal) multi-million dollar question of which lucky Angel gets to don the iconic Fantasy Bra, which was worn last year by VS veteran, Aldridge. The sparkling bra cost upwards of $2 million, and the two bras showcased in the 2014 show, worn by dynamic duo Lima and Ambrosio, were estimated at about $2 million each, as well. Could this year's bra be worn by breakout model of the year, Hill, who has proven herself a high-end runway darling in this season's fashion month? Or will it be Hosk or Tookes, who are starting to shed their newbie status after rocking those Angel wings for a few years now? Only time will tell!

Although many of our go-to VS girls will be back, we're still waiting to see if fan-favorites Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner make a comeback for their second year on the lingerie runway, as well as who'll be announced as the much-anticipated musical guests (previous years' performers have ranged from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez to The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran).